173rd Communication Flight trains for domestic operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Moore, 270th Air Traffic Control Squadron, set up tactical solar panels and batteries September 10, 2022, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Moore was assisting the 173rd Communications Flight members by enabling power to stand up what is called the Joint Incident Sight Communication Capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Penny Snoozy)
173rd Communications Flight practices domestic operations response skills
