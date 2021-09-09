Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Communication Flight trains for domestic operations [Image 3 of 5]

    173rd Communication Flight trains for domestic operations

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing Communications Flight, Oregon Air National Guard, set up a multiband omni-directional antenna September 10, 2022, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The members worked with their counterparts from the Oregon Army National Guard, set up a commercial internet satellite and a radio tower while training to stand up what is called the Joint Incident Sight Communication Capability to enhance their capability to respond to domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Penny Snoozy)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022
    Photo ID: 7415556
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-CT752-0822
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    TAGS

    Communications
    Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Domestic Operations

