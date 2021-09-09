173rd Communication Flight trains for domestic operations

Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing Communications Flight, Oregon Air National Guard, set up a multiband omni-directional antenna September 10, 2022, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The members worked with their counterparts from the Oregon Army National Guard, set up a commercial internet satellite and a radio tower while training to stand up what is called the Joint Incident Sight Communication Capability to enhance their capability to respond to domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Penny Snoozy)

