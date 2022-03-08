Dr. Patricio Vargas, Superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District, speaks with Twentynine Palms High School representatives during the Combat Center Back-to-School Resource Fair at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 3, 2022. The Back-to-School Resource Fair gave MCAGCC community members the opportunity to receive free school supplies, connect with resources and speak with local school representatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7415522
|VIRIN:
|220803-M-MY519-2068
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
