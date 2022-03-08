The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair

Dr. Patricio Vargas, Superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District, speaks with Twentynine Palms High School representatives during the Combat Center Back-to-School Resource Fair at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 3, 2022. The Back-to-School Resource Fair gave MCAGCC community members the opportunity to receive free school supplies, connect with resources and speak with local school representatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray)

