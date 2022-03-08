Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair [Image 4 of 4]

    The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Dr. Patricio Vargas, Superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District, speaks with Twentynine Palms High School representatives during the Combat Center Back-to-School Resource Fair at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 3, 2022. The Back-to-School Resource Fair gave MCAGCC community members the opportunity to receive free school supplies, connect with resources and speak with local school representatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7415522
    VIRIN: 220803-M-MY519-2068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair
    The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair
    The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair
    The Combat Center hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    School
    Marine Corps Community Services
    MCCS
    community
    Education
    Tortious

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT