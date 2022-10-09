Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Deployment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Deployment Ceremony

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Rachel Wilridge 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldiers assign to Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, prepares to head overseas to their assigned missions in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

    Maj. Gen. Tina Boyd presided over the ceremony and was joined by members of the community to include Army Reserve Ambassadors COL (Ret) Edna Cummings, CW5 (Ret) Phyllis Wilson, American Legion Post 22 Towson and the Coast Guard Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association (CWOA).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7415402
    VIRIN: 220910-A-YO292-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.16 MB
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Deployment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Rachel Wilridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

