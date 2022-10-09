U.S. Army Reserve soldiers assign to Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, prepares to head overseas to their assigned missions in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



Maj. Gen. Tina Boyd presided over the ceremony and was joined by members of the community to include Army Reserve Ambassadors COL (Ret) Edna Cummings, CW5 (Ret) Phyllis Wilson, American Legion Post 22 Towson and the Coast Guard Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association (CWOA).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:05 Photo ID: 7415400 VIRIN: 220910-A-YO292-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.25 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Deployment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Rachel Wilridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.