Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class [Image 3 of 3]

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class

    LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220913-N-WF272-1060 LAUREL, Md. (Sept. 13, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Joshua Blankenship, a native of Roanoke, Va., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, takes a moment after being meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer first class and receiving his new collar devices. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to identify and promote the most talented, experienced and proficient Sailors based on demonstrated performance and ability. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:10
    Photo ID: 7415193
    VIRIN: 220913-N-WF272-1060
    Resolution: 3000x2025
    Size: 924.69 KB
    Location: LAUREL, MD, US 
    Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class
    NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class
    NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    advancement
    U.S. Navy
    navy recruiter
    "NTAG Philadelphia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT