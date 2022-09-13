220913-N-WF272-1013 LAUREL, Md. (Sept. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Todd Winn, a native of Aurora, Colo., commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, notifies Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joshua Blankenship, a native of Roanoke, Va., that he has been meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer first class. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to identify and promote the most talented, experienced and proficient Sailors based on demonstrated performance and ability. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:10 Photo ID: 7415188 VIRIN: 220913-N-WF272-1013 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 970.01 KB Location: LAUREL, MD, US Hometown: AURORA, CO, US Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailor MAPd to 1st Class [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.