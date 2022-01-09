The simulation of a truck explosion is part of the air assault demonstration in the JRTC “Box” during the State of JRTC event Sept. 1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 13:17 Photo ID: 7414601 VIRIN: 220901-A-NY219-242 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.45 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local leaders learn about Fort Polk training, tactics, more [Image 3 of 3], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.