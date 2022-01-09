Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division and local elected officials gather in the JRTC “Box” Sept. 1 for a State of JRTC event.
This work, Local leaders learn about Fort Polk training, tactics, more [Image 3 of 3], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local leaders learn about Fort Polk training, tactics, more
