    Over 500 Service members set sail for this year’s Foofaraw [Image 4 of 5]

    Over 500 Service members set sail for this year’s Foofaraw

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Talysa Lloyd McCall 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Service members compete in a game of volleyball during the 2022 Foofaraw sponsored by the Olympia Yacht Club and Thurston County Chamber of Commerce Sept. 9

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:47
    Photo ID: 7414285
    VIRIN: 220912-D-DV785-549
    Resolution: 2744x2728
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 500 Service members set sail for this year’s Foofaraw [Image 5 of 5], by Talysa Lloyd McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Foofaraw
    Olympia Yacht Club
    Thurston County

