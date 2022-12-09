Service members compete in a game of tug of war during the 2022 Foofaraw sponsored by the Olympia Yacht Club and Thurston County Chamber of Commerce Sept. 9
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 11:47
|Photo ID:
|7414283
|VIRIN:
|220912-D-DV785-098
|Resolution:
|3443x1851
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Over 500 service members set sail for this year’s Foofaraw [Image 5 of 5], by Talysa Lloyd McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Over 500 service members set sail for this year’s Foofaraw
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT