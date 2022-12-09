Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Drill [Image 10 of 10]

    Echo Company Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A senior drill instructor with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion commands his recruits as they execute drill movements during Final Drill practice at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:09
    Photo ID: 7414241
    VIRIN: 220912-M-CT495-1211
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Drill [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Final Drill
    MCRDPI

