A senior drill instructor with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion commands his recruits as they execute drill movements during Final Drill practice at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:09 Photo ID: 7414241 VIRIN: 220912-M-CT495-1211 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.56 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Drill [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.