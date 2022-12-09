Echo Company Drill

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion execute drill movements during Final Drill practice at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

