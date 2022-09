FBI conducts search and rescue training in Charleston Harbor

Members from the FBI Hostage Rescue Team guide the rise of the rescue basket during FBI HRT search and rescue training in the Charleston Harbor on Aug. 2, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. The HRT training was supported by local Law and maritime agencies while Priority 1 Air Rescue was involved in training the FBI personal to familiarize them with rescue operations onboard the H-60M Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

