    FBI conducts search and rescue training in Charleston Harbor [Image 27 of 29]

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    An FBI Hostage Rescue Team member is lowered from a H-60M Black Hawk helicopter during FBI HRT search and rescue training in the Charleston Harbor on Aug. 4, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. The HRT training was supported by local Law and maritime agencies while Priority 1 Air Rescue was involved in training the FBI personal to familiarize them with rescue operations onboard the H-60M Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
