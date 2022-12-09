Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CAB assumes responsibility in Eastern Europe [Image 4 of 6]

    1AD CAB assumes responsibility in Eastern Europe

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, stand at attention after a transfer of authority ceremony at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 12, 2022. The 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade assumed responsibility for the aviation component of Atlantic Resolve under the 1st Infantry Division, providing air support capabilities to units deployed to Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    This work, 1AD CAB assumes responsibility in Eastern Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;Iron Eagles&rdquo; assume responsibility for aviation missions in Eastern Europe

    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    CombatAviationBrigade
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

