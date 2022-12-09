U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, stand at parade rest after uncasing their colors at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 12, 2022. The 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade assumed responsibility for the aviation component of Atlantic Resolve under the 1st Infantry Division, providing air support capabilities to units deployed to Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 06:43 Photo ID: 7413821 VIRIN: 220912-Z-KB014-1009 Resolution: 3383x2255 Size: 3.11 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1AD CAB assumes responsibility in Eastern Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.