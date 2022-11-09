Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    NSA Bahrain 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk 2022

    BAHRAIN

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220911-N-XJ066-1108 MANAMA, Bahrain (September 11, 2022) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain cross the finish line during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation Bahrain's 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, 2022 on board NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

    This work, NSA Bahrain 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

