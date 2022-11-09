220911-N-XJ066-1106 MANAMA, Bahrain (September 11, 2022) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain particitpate in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation Bahrain's 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, 2022 on board NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 02:30 Photo ID: 7413537 VIRIN: 220911-N-XJ066-1106 Resolution: 2912x1956 Size: 1.1 MB Location: BH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.