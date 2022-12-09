SF Fleet Week kicks off with DSCA Exercise

San Francisco, Calif. (Sept 12, 2022) – Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, center, Capt. Brian Quin, right center, pose for a photo with San Francisco County civic leadership during a Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise that kicked off San Francisco Fleet Week. The DSCA exercise has for 11 years been Fleet Week’s kickoff event, a unique opportunity for Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard units to train together with San Francisco emergency management and first responder agencies in response to local disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires. San Francisco Fleet Week officially begins Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7413533
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-IM823-1085
|Resolution:
|4528x3048
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
San Francisco Fleet Week Kicks off with annual DSCA Exercise
