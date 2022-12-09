San Francisco, Calif. (Sept 12, 2022) – Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Ulises Banos, right, assigned to TACRON 11, assist Staff Sgt. Colin Ng and Gunnery Sgt. Julio Josemendez with communications equipment during the San Francisco Fleet Week Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise. The DSCA exercise has for 11 years been Fleet Week’s kickoff event, a unique opportunity for Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard units to train together with San Francisco emergency management and first responder agencies in response to local disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires. San Francisco Fleet Week officially begins Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7413532 VIRIN: 220912-N-IM823-1012 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.79 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SF Fleet Week kicks off with DSCA Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.