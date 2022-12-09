Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week kicks off with DSCA Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    SF Fleet Week kicks off with DSCA Exercise

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Francisco, Calif. (Sept 12, 2022) – Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Ulises Banos, right, assigned to TACRON 11, assist Staff Sgt. Colin Ng and Gunnery Sgt. Julio Josemendez with communications equipment during the San Francisco Fleet Week Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise. The DSCA exercise has for 11 years been Fleet Week’s kickoff event, a unique opportunity for Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard units to train together with San Francisco emergency management and first responder agencies in response to local disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires. San Francisco Fleet Week officially begins Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7413532
    VIRIN: 220912-N-IM823-1012
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    This work, SF Fleet Week kicks off with DSCA Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco Fleet Week Kicks off with annual DSCA Exercise

    San Francisco
    Third Fleet
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    SFFW2022

