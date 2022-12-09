An audience member records the U.S. Navy Band Country Current performance at Market Square in Knoxville, Tenn., the sixth stop on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7413484
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-OA196-1089
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Country Current brings Navy pride to Knoxville [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT