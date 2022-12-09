Country Current brings Navy pride to Knoxville

Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox from Madison Heights, Va., speaks with audience members following the U.S. Navy Band Country Current performance at Market Square in Knoxville, Tenn., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.

