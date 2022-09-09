Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Security Force members become first to graduate U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge

    Kosovo Security Force members become first to graduate U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hjelmstad, command senior enlisted leader of the Iowa National Guard, congratulates Staff Sgt. Lorik Ramaj, a Kosovo Security Force member assigned to a civilian affairs company, on his graduation from a U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 2022. Over 200 students participated in the 12-day course held at Camp Dodge, which trains service members in sling load operations and rappelling. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with the KSF as part of the DOD State Partnership Program, which offers unique opportunities for joint training and cooperation. Ramaj and one other KSF soldier became the first KSF members to graduate from a U.S. Air Assault course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 21:25
    Photo ID: 7413421
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-KS612-009
    Resolution: 4140x2781
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Security Force members become first to graduate U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kosovo Security Force members become first to graduate U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge
    TAGS

    Kosovo Security Force
    Iowa National Guard
    Graduation
    Army National Guard Warrior Training Center
    Air Assault Badge
    U.S. Air Assault Course

