Kosovo Security Force members become first to graduate U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge

Pvt. Sead Berisha, a psychological operations soldier with the Kosovo Security Force, receives his newly-earned Air Assault badge from Lt. Col. Berat Shala, executive officer to the KSF commander, on graduation day of a U.S. Air Assault course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 2022. Over 200 students participated in the 12-day course held at Camp Dodge, which trains service members in sling load operations and rappelling. The Iowa National Guard is partnered with the KSF as part of the DOD State Partnership Program, which offers unique opportunities for joint training and cooperation. Sead and one other KSF soldier became the first KSF members to graduate from a U.S. Air Assault course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

