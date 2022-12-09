220912-N-WF272-1027 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 12, 2022) Maryland Army National Guard 1st Lt. Dylan Bradford, a native of Berlin, Md., administers the oath of enlistment to future Sailors and Marines at Military Entrance Processing Station Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Sept. 12. MEPS process applicants for military service, putting them through a variety of tests and examinations to ensure that they meet the standards required to serve in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

This work, MEPS Enlistment ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.