MEPS Enlistment ceremony

220912-N-WF272-1008 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 12, 2022) Maryland Army National Guard 1st Lt. Dylan Bradford, a native of Berlin, Md., speaks to future Sailors and Marines prior to administering the oath of enlistment at Military Entrance Processing Station Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Sept. 12. MEPS process applicants for military service, putting them through a variety of tests and examinations to ensure that they meet the standards required to serve in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US