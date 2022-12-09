Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEPS Enlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    MEPS Enlistment ceremony

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220912-N-WF272-1008 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 12, 2022) Maryland Army National Guard 1st Lt. Dylan Bradford, a native of Berlin, Md., speaks to future Sailors and Marines prior to administering the oath of enlistment at Military Entrance Processing Station Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Sept. 12. MEPS process applicants for military service, putting them through a variety of tests and examinations to ensure that they meet the standards required to serve in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEPS Enlistment ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    enlistment
    Fort Meade
    U.S. Navy
    MEPS
    "NTAG Philadelphia

