142nd Medical Company Returns Home From Nine-Month Deployment to Poland Supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve

U.S. Army Spc. Brenna Courtney, a soldier assigned to the 142nd Area Support Medical Company, Connecticut Army National Guard, poses with her family for a photo at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 8, 2022. Good natured ribbing and sibling rivalries were a common sight for soldiers of the 142nd ASMC as they returned home from their nine month deployment to Poland providing medical care in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

