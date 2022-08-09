A U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Risley, assigned to the 142nd Area Support Medical Company, Connecticut Army National Guard, reunites with his wife Casey Jones

and his daughter, Ariella, after deplaning at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 8, 2022. The 142nd ASMC previously spent the past nine months deployed to Poland providing medical care in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7413046 VIRIN: 220908-Z-QC464-1110 Resolution: 5742x3828 Size: 19.41 MB Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 142nd Medical Company Returns Home From Nine-Month Deployment to Poland Supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.