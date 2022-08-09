Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Medical Company Returns Home From Nine-Month Deployment to Poland Supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 33 of 33]

    142nd Medical Company Returns Home From Nine-Month Deployment to Poland Supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Risley, assigned to the 142nd Area Support Medical Company, Connecticut Army National Guard, reunites with his wife Casey Jones
    and his daughter, Ariella, after deplaning at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 8, 2022. The 142nd ASMC previously spent the past nine months deployed to Poland providing medical care in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:29
    Photo ID: 7413046
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-QC464-1110
    Resolution: 5742x3828
    Size: 19.41 MB
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Medical Company Returns Home From Nine-Month Deployment to Poland Supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

