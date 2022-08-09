Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 1st Class Robert A. Kurth sings the National Anthem at Orioles Park to celebrate Maryland Fleet Week [Image 3 of 5]

    Musician 1st Class Robert A. Kurth sings the National Anthem at Orioles Park to celebrate Maryland Fleet Week

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces PO 1 David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220909-N-PN850-1024 BALTIMORE (Sep. 09, 2022) Musician 1st Class Robert A. Kurth sings the National Anthem at Orioles Park to celebrate Maryland Fleet Week (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7412446
    VIRIN: 220909-N-PN850-075
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Robert A. Kurth sings the National Anthem at Orioles Park to celebrate Maryland Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

