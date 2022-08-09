220909-N-PN850-1022 BALTIMORE (Sep. 09, 2022) Musician 1st Class Robert A. Kurth sings the National Anthem at Orioles Park to celebrate Maryland Fleet Week (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7412457
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-PN850-1022
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Robert A. Kurth sings the National Anthem at Orioles Park to celebrate Maryland Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS
