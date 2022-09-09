Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central coin presented at local game

    U.S. Army Central coin presented at local game

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central's Command Sergeant Major Jacinto Garza presented the USARCENT coin for the Crestwood High, Sumter High School football game coin toss September 9 in Sumter, S.C. During the game, Garza also presented a USARCENT coin to the color guard team captain and met attendees, building connections within the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:14
    Photo ID: 7411943
    VIRIN: 220909-A-UO598-940
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 321.61 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central coin presented at local game, by SSG Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    Partnerships
    People
    U.S. Army Central

