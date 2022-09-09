U.S. Army Central coin presented at local game

U.S. Army Central's Command Sergeant Major Jacinto Garza presented the USARCENT coin for the Crestwood High, Sumter High School football game coin toss September 9 in Sumter, S.C. During the game, Garza also presented a USARCENT coin to the color guard team captain and met attendees, building connections within the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 11:14
|Photo ID:
|7411943
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-UO598-940
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|321.61 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
