U.S. Army Central's Command Sergeant Major Jacinto Garza presented the USARCENT coin for the Crestwood High, Sumter High School football game coin toss September 9 in Sumter, S.C. During the game, Garza also presented a USARCENT coin to the color guard team captain and met attendees, building connections within the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:14 Photo ID: 7411941 VIRIN: 220909-A-UO598-536 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 206.99 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Central coin presented at local game [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.