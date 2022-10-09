Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts Suicide Prevention walk and run [Image 7 of 7]

    Ramstein hosts Suicide Prevention walk and run

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Participants lined up at the starting line outside of the South Side Fitness Center for the Suicide Prevention walk and run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2022. The event hoped to help reduce the stigma with speaking about suicide and mental health, and to raise awareness that suicides can be prevented. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 00800-1273-8255. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 10:47
    Photo ID: 7411811
    VIRIN: 220910-F-LJ715-1046
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts Suicide Prevention walk and run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    awareness
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    seek help

