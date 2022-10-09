Participants lined up at the starting line outside of the South Side Fitness Center for the Suicide Prevention walk and run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2022. The event hoped to help reduce the stigma with speaking about suicide and mental health, and to raise awareness that suicides can be prevented. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 00800-1273-8255. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 10:47 Photo ID: 7411811 VIRIN: 220910-F-LJ715-1046 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.08 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts Suicide Prevention walk and run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.