Ramstein hosts Suicide Prevention walk and run

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and his family stand with representatives of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team after the Suicide Prevention walk and run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2022. SAPR set up a table offering notebooks, pamphlets and information on the various ways to request help. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 00800-1273-8255. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Sarah M. Geiser)

