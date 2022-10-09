Ramstein hosts Suicide Prevention walk and run

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and his family stand with representatives of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team after the Suicide Prevention walk and run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2022. SAPR set up a table offering notebooks, pamphlets and information on the various ways to request help. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 00800-1273-8255. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Sarah M. Geiser)

