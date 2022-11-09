Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11

    SHANKSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220911-N-RB168-0780 Shankville, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2022) - First Lady Jill Biden greets USS Somerset family members during the Flight 93 National Memorial. USS Somerset personnel participated in various service and engagement Community Relations projects (COMRELs) during their namesake visit to Somerset County. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 08:01
    Photo ID: 7411445
    VIRIN: 220911-N-RB168-0780
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SHANKSVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11
    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SEPTMEBER11 #USSSOMERSET #SOMERSET #FLIGHT93MEMORIAL #WeRemember #WeRemember911 #Honor93

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT