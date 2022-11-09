220911-N-RB168-0768 Shankville, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2022) - First Lady Jill Biden greets USS Somerset family members during the Flight 93 National Memorial. USS Somerset personnel participated in various service and engagement Community Relations projects (COMRELs) during their namesake visit to Somerset County. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11
