    U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan [Image 6 of 17]

    U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan

    QATAR

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laura Holman, ramp services technician assigned to the 8th Air Mobility Squadron, loads critical supplies into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission to Pakistan, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 02:04
    Photo ID: 7411007
    VIRIN: 220910-F-QP712-0149
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pakistan"
    USCENTCOM
    "1CTCS
    AFCENT

