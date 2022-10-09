U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laura Holman, ramp services technician assigned to the 8th Air Mobility Squadron, loads critical supplies into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission to Pakistan, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

