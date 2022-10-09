Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services [Image 7 of 9]

    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Tables full of resources were set up for Soldiers, Airmen, and veterans to access during the Nevada National Guard Suicide Prevention Forum at the Santa Fe Station Casino and Hotel on Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 20:51
    Photo ID: 7410825
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-KL044-106
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT