Chaplain Troy Dandrea teaches a class in a break-out session during the Nevada National Guard Suicide Prevention Forum at the Santa Fe Station Casino and Hotel on Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 20:51
|Photo ID:
|7410823
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-KL044-104
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada National Guard hosts first Suicide Prevention Forum with Nevada Department of Veteran Services
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT