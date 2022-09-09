Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Kasten, 374th Security Forces Squadron, runs down a flight of stairs during the 9/11 tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022. The Tower Run represented the 110 floors of the Twin Towers that emergency responders ascended after the aircraft attacks of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 19:33
|Photo ID:
|7410713
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-PM645-1524
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts 11th annual 9/11 Tower Run [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT