    Yokota hosts 11th annual 9/11 Tower Run

    Yokota hosts 11th annual 9/11 Tower Run

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Kasten, 374th Security Forces Squadron, runs down a flight of stairs during the 9/11 tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022. The Tower Run represented the 110 floors of the Twin Towers that emergency responders ascended after the aircraft attacks of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7410713
    VIRIN: 220909-F-PM645-1524
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts 11th annual 9/11 Tower Run, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    911
    Tower run
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Never forget 911

