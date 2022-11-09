U.S. Navy Band Country Current featured at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

A veteran stands to be recognized as the U.S. Navy Band Country Current plays the Marine Corps service song at the Bristol Rhythm and Blues Reunion, an annual festival that attracts 45,000 attendees to hear 100 artists across 17 stages.

Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Location: BRISTOL, TN, US