    U.S. Navy Band Country Current featured at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current featured at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

    BRISTOL, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musicians 1st Class Sally Sandker and Caleb Cox of the U.S. Navy Band Country Current perform at the Bristol Rhythm and Blues Reunion celebrating the birthplace of country music, an annual music festival that attracts 45,000 attendees to hear 100 artists across 17 stages.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Bristol Rhythm and Blues

