    Airmen gather for deployment recognition ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Airmen gather for deployment recognition ceremony

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing gather at a deployers recognition ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 11, 2022. Families of 139th airmen were invited to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 14:38
    Photo ID: 7410167
    VIRIN: 220911-Z-NR050-0007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gather for deployment recognition ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    USAF
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW

