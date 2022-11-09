Airmen gather for deployment recognition ceremony

Families of airmen in the 139th Airlift Wing were invited to attend a deployers recognition ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 11, 2022. Airmen invited their families to participate in family events for the day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|09.11.2022
|09.11.2022 14:37
|7410165
|220911-Z-NR050-0006
|6720x4480
|1.56 MB
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|3
|0
