Danish training ship Danmark, receives assistance from a tug boat while it prepares to dock in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7410014
|VIRIN:
|220911-N-VP266-1055
|Resolution:
|6188x4420
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Danmark Gets Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
