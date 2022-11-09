Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Danmark Gets Underway [Image 5 of 5]

    Danmark Gets Underway

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Danish training ship Danmark, receives assistance from a tug boat while it prepares to dock in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 13:20
    Photo ID: 7410014
    VIRIN: 220911-N-VP266-1055
    Resolution: 6188x4420
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danmark Gets Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Danmark gets underway
    Danmark Gets Underway
    Danmark Gets Underway
    Danmark Gets Underway
    Danmark Gets Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22
    Danmark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT