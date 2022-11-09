BALTIMORE (Sept. 11, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the Danish training ship Danmark, observe as the ship departs from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after participating in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 13:20 Photo ID: 7410006 VIRIN: 220911-N-VP266-1067 Resolution: 5233x3738 Size: 3.37 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Danmark gets underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.