    Assumption of Command

    Assumption of Command

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Family of U.S. Air Force Maj. Matt Neil, Missouri Air National Guard, attend his assumption of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2022. Neil became the commander of the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assumption of Command, by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

