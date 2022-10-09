U.S. Air Force Maj. Matt Neil, Missouri Air National Guard, hugs his son during his assumption of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2022. Neil became the commander of the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

